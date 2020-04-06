Small businesses and nonprofit organizations will no longer face eviction notices after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday afternoon halting such actions. Ducey announced a halt on evictions for renters on March 24.
The executive order also encourages landlords to refer rent payments for small businesses facing economic hardship amid COVID-19. Ducey also suggested waiving all fees and interest from late payments.
“Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times,” said Gov. Ducey in his announcement. “This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.”