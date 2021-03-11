Pima County is expanding its current COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to frontline essential workers and people 55 and older.
Front-line essential works are defined as people who work in-person, onsite and in close proximity—within six feet—with the public and co-workers and work in the following industries:
- Food and Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Grocery/Convenience Stores (and Carnicerias)
- Restaurants/Bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
Those eligible are able to begin applying for appointments at 9 a.m. Friday, March 12. The Pima County Health Department notes many appointments scheduled at the large county-supported sites will be set for April 2021 at the earliest.
“This is our biggest group of newly eligible people so far and we understand that people will be very eager to register for an appointment as this phase opens up,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said. “The challenge will be trying to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable people in this group as so many register for their spot in line.”
The health department is also anticipating a supply shortage due to the increased demand but is confident the expected shortage won't be long-lasting, said Cullen. The department also plans to expand vaccination eligibility to other groups of essential workers in the near future, according to the director.
“We are excited to be pushing forward at such a rapid pace,” Cullen said. “We will need the community to be patient as this very large group of newly eligible individuals register, but this is a great sign that we are doing the right things.”
For more information about eligibility or registering visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine
Pima County has distributed more than 323,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses and approximately 130,000 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to health officials.