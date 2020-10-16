The Tucson-based restaurant chain eegee's has announced their plans to expand to the Phoenix area in 2021, with five new locations slated throughout the Valley. The openings will begin in the second quarter of next year and take place in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and two locations in Gilbert.
While eegee's has expanded to two dozen locations throughout Tucson (and one in Casa Grande) since 1971, this marks the first time the restaurants will operate outside of Southern Arizona. Various locations throughout the Phoenix area already serve frozen eegee drinks, but none are a full restaurant.
The company was bought in 2018 by a partnership of 39 North Capital and restaurant investor Kitchen Fund.
In addition to expanding north, eegee's also plans to open seven more restaurants in the Tucson area in 2021, although the exact locations have not yet been announced.
For more information, visit eegees.com/locations