Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted Tanque Verde Ranch as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, according to news release.
More than 800,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here .
“This is a true testament to the hard work of our staff who are committed to providing memorable experiences to our valued guests year-round,” said Cote Family Destinations CEO Tom Juliano.
"60,000 acres are probably enough to get your mountain adventure on at this premier Dude Ranch," says the Conde Naste website. "A variety of accommodations provide desert or mountain views in elegant casita style or traditional courtyard-facing rooms excellent for camp fires. All skill levels welcome for horseback riding, but non-cowboys can choose from a wealth of other activities.