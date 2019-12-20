The Comcast building, located near the Tucson Mall, was recently put on the market by B+E brokerage for $35.15 million. The roughly 211,000-square-foot property is located at 4690 N. Oracle Road and sits on roughly 5.15 acres of land, including about 1,050 parking spaces.
“This is an excellent opportunity to invest in a Fortune 40 company with an investment-grade credit rating of A- that is located in a pro-business environment,” said Spencer Henderson with B+E, in a release announcing the listing. “The state-of-the-art facility houses more than 1,100 employees, accounting for more than $35 million in payroll and is estimated to have $385 million in total economic impact on Tucson.”
The Comcast facility was once a mall, and underwent a $25 million renovation in 2016 which retrofitted the property with three floors consisting of 211,152 square feet to include product training labs, training rooms, video conference facilities, a cafeteria, a presentation room, and a fitness center.
Sales and Leases
Live Theatre Workshop purchased 8,317 square feet of industrial space located at 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road from Zonge International, Inc. for $810,000. Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller. Brenna Lacey with Volk Company represented the buyer.
AVTECH Systems leased 7,023 square feet of industrial space in the Alvernon Business Center, 3865 E. 34th St., Ste. 102, 103 and 105, from AP & D Investments, LLP. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Christopher Irvin with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC represented the tenant.
Valley Environmental Resources, Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space located in Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2480 W. Ruthrauff Road, Ste. 190, from Presson Scottsdale, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, LLC represented the tenant.
Gunning Fitness, LLC leased 1,600 square feet of industrial space in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., Ste. 11, from Presson Midway, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Joseph L. Greer, D.C. and Dorothy Greer leased 1,000 square feet of retail space located at 5005 E. Fifth St. from H.L.F. Properties, Inc. Ryan McGregor and Ramiro Scavo with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
AmeriPride Services, LLC renewed its lease with Ohio Street Bldg. No 2, Ltd., LLLP, for 9,000 square feet of industrial space in Park Avenue Industrial Center, 750 E. Ohio St., Ste. 5, 6, 7. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, represented the landlord, and Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, represented the tenant.
Aerotek, Inc. renewed its lease with WCCP Craycroft, LLC for 7,484 square feet of office space located in the Williams Centre Business Park, 250 S. Craycroft Road. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR and Peter McGill with Cushman & Wakefield U.S., Inc., Baltimore, represented the tenant. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.
Dynamic Manufacturing and Engineering, LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1548 S. Euclid Ave., Ste. B, from RRN, Inc. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Brooklyn Bedding leased 2,200 square feet of retail space from Rooney Ranch, LLC, in the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center, 10875 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 175. Aaron LaPrise a with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant.
Dependable Nurses of Phoenix, LLC dba: Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care leased 1,293 square feet of office space located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 120 from KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. David Cooke with Avison Young–Dallas, LLC represented the tenant.
Serene Labs, Inc. leased 796 square feet of office space located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 630, from KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
Kris Hinson dba: Riders to the Rescue leased 396 square feet of office space located at 7290 E. Broadway Blvd. from Swan Court, LLC. Ryan McGregor and Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchased 37,627 square feet of retail space located at 3850 W. Orange Grove Road from Vincenza, LLC for $4.1 million. Dave Hammack, Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, and Stephen D. Cohen, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller. Nancy McClure and Carol Schillne with CBRE, Tucson and Salt Lake City represented the buyer.
Wildhorse Real Estate Investments, LLC purchased Limberlost Drive Apartments, 14,672 square feet of multifamily space located at 221 to 267 W. Limberlost Drive from Limberlost Drive Apartments, LLC for $1.56 million. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Elite Delivery Services, Inc. leased 13,848 square feet of industrial space located at 2005 N. 13th Ave., Ste. 135, from Poets Corner, LLC. Max Fisher represented the landlord and Ron Zimmerman represented the tenant, both worth for Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR.
Freedom Smoke USA leased 3,840 square feet of industrial space located in Grant Interstate Commons, 1131 W. Grant Road, Ste. 135, from Sloat Family Partnership, LLLP. Stephen D. Cohen with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Nancy Silverman with Realty Executives Tucson Elite represented the tenant.
Center for Behavioral Health Tucson, Inc. renewed its lease with Popstone, LLC for 3,474 square feet of office space located at 2437 N. Stone Ave. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Ice Nice, LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space located at 4101 S. Longfellow Ave., Ste. 109, from Robert G. and Elizabeth Beckwith. Max Fisher and Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
El Dorado Audiology, Inc. leased 1,963 square feet of office space in Pima Corporate Center, 5956 E. Pima St., Ste. 140, from La Rubia, LLC. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Maverick Petroleum Services, Inc. renewed its lease with Costa Verde Investments, LLC, for 1,500 square feet of industrial space located at 3538 N. Romero Road, Ste. 178. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Sol Center, LLC renewed its lease with Spirits, LP for 1,400 square feet of office space located at 3131 N. Country Club Road, Ste. 112. Ryan McGregor and Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Manuel Zamora renewed his lease with 18232, LLC, for 0.57 acres of land located at Plaza Compana in Nogales, Arizona. Denisse Angulo with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.