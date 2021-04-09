In the run-up to passage of 2020’s Prop 207, which legalized adult-use recreational cannabis in Arizona, the city of Tucson began a process for updating zoning codes for what turned into a billion dollar industry in 2020, even before the advent of legal, adult-use sales.
The process continues to play out this month, even as the business goes through a fast evolution from the state to municipal levels.
CANNABIS ALREADY AN ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE
According to Leafly, an online information clearinghouse for the marijuana industry, a recently released annual jobs report found that legal cannabis in the U.S. supports 321,000 “full-time American jobs.”
In 2020—the year of COVID—the industry added 77,000 new jobs nationwide, and according to the report, there are more legal cannabis workers than electrical engineers, EMTs and paramedics, and more than twice as many as there are dentists in the U.S.
Arizona had 20,728 individuals employed in the sector after adding 5,648 jobs in 2020 and that number is expected to grow as the industry expands under the new paradigm.
The year 2020 saw a big increase in economic activity, going from $700 million in total sales in 2019 to topping a billion dollars in 2020, according to Leafly. Recent local tax collection projections estimate that by 2026, Tucson could reap more than $9 million in tax revenues annually from dispensary and adult-use sales.
In August 2020, the City of Tucson sought to get ahead of the green rush and amend its zoning and development code related to dispensaries, in part to ease crowding at local shops as a crush of patients stocked up during the early days of coronavirus restrictions and also to prepare for the expected rush of legal sales.
From the outset of the pandemic, the marijuana industry was considered essential services and was one of the sectors of the economy that saw a big boost in sales in a year when many businesses, particularly in the restaurant and arts sectors, were taking large losses or shuttering altogether.
In the wake of a stakeholder meeting in mid-October, COVID-related temporary measures were enacted to help with social distancing, including curbside pickup and delivery, home delivery and the utilization of unused space to expand lobbies on a site-by-site basis. It also allowed for the use of drive-thrus where they exist in buildings that have been converted to dispensary use.
ADULT-USE RECREATIONAL SALES KICK OFF WITH LONG LINES AND CROWDED SHOPS
While the marijuana industry and government entities throughout the state prepared for recreational sales to begin in March or April of this year, the Arizona Department of Health Services made the stunning decision to allow adult-use sales to begin on Jan. 22, approving 86 “dual-use” licenses within the first week.
When Harvest Dispensary in Tucson opened its doors to recreational customers on that day, a crush of new customers descended on the dispensary to purchase legal weed, waiting for hours in long lines that wound around the building and throughout the residential neighborhood around Grant Road and Treat Ave.
Steve White, owner of 15 Harvest dispensaries throughout Arizona, said he was not expecting recreational sales to happen as soon as they did, but as the owner of the largest chain in the state, he had the staff and inventory in place to hit the ground running.
“We hired in advance of this, we knew this was happening and wanted to be prepared,” White said in the days following the start of recreational sales. “We wanted to open as quickly as we could. We wanted to get recreational cannabis to customers the minute we were able to do it.”
White is one of the most influential people in the industry and has built something of an empire since voters first approved the state’s medical marijuana program in 2010. In the years since, he’s steadily bought out licenses and opened shops in Avondale, Baseline, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. He was also the largest single contributor to 2020’s Prop 207 campaign, kicking in $1.8 million of the nearly $6 million raised in support of the initiative.
While most of the remainder of Tucson’s 13 dispensaries have followed suit and have begun offering recreational sales, White had the Tucson market cornered for a few days. The crowds brought complaints from neighborhood residents, who were unhappy about the traffic, parking issues and crowds.
TUCSON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM HERE
Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik reported receiving hundreds of phone calls and emails with complaints from nearby residents about cars blocking sidewalks and driveways and guns being pulled on neighborhood residents for confronting those parked illegally.
“This is not about ‘don’t sell pot.’ This is about treating people with a little bit of respect,” Kozachik said of the situation. “I walked by there a couple of times a day to get to and from work and ... saw people parking on the sidewalk, in front of a fire hydrant and in the wrong direction.”
He added that more could be done on the city’s end to help fix the problem by fixing the city’s “restrictive land-use conditions” that were put into place after medical marijuana was legalized in 2010.
“Right now, we have vacant storefronts all over town that have a boatload of parking and are the appropriate size for places like this,” Kozachik said. “We as a city have to do better than this by the residents, in terms of managing what’s happening around the place because we know the impact it has.”
MUNICIPALITIES ADJUST TO THE NEW MARKETPLACE
The early crush of business has died down as the novelty has worn off and cannabis supplies have been strained, but that has not stopped cities throughout the state from enacting ordinances to regulate pot within their abilities to do so. Prop 207 allows local jurisdictions to create their own rules around recreational weed, but they cannot create ordinances more restrictive than what is currently allowed for medical dispensaries.
Several towns have already clamped down on recreational sales, though, and will only allow dual-use licenses now that Prop 207 has passed.
Sahuarita enacted a town-wide ban on new dispensaries in late October 2020, allowing Hana Meds to be the only adult-use dispensary in town.
Likewise Oro Valley and Marana banned single-use marijuana establishments, but Marana will allow Botanica and Nature Med to sell recreational cannabis.
The City of Tucson has taken a different tack though, working to create ordinances that will allow the industry to flourish and contribute to the public coffers.
To that end, discussions have been ongoing—with a few bumps in the road—since August 2020 when council directed city staff to study the issue.
A series of stakeholder meetings, planning meetings and study sessions ensued, and the proposed updates were scheduled to go before the Tucson City Council for consideration on April 6 (after Inside Tucson Business’ press time).
Key amendments include updates to parking allowances, dispensary size, lobby size, layout, dual-use facilities and drive-thrus.
Among the changes proposed are increasing the maximum size of a dispensary from 4,000-square-feet to 10,000-square-feet, removing restrictions on drive-thrus and amending the ordinance to reflect the new reality of legalized adult use. In order to increase opportunities for more locations, the updates propose reducing “setback,” the number of feet between dispensaries or between a dispensary and a school, church, public park, library or substance treatment facility.
The process hit a snag in January, though, when a planning commission session had to be postponed due to the ravages of COVID and because three commissioners had to recuse themselves due to perceived conflicts of interest.
“Because we had lost some commissioners during COVID, we didn’t have enough commissioners to actually get a quorum for the item,” said Tucson’s principal planner Dan Bursuck, who added that they were able have some meetings last month.
“It’s a quick timeline for a code amendment,” Bursuck said. “We usually don’t do these things as quickly as this.”
Commissioners were hesitant to move forward with the UDC changes, as some were in favor of waiting for AZDHS to finish writing the final rules for recreational cannabis, including the 26 social equity licenses intended to diversify ownership and help communities that have been adversely affected by the decades long War on Drugs.
Although AZDHS had an April 5 deadline to finalize the rules for adult-use (after press time), the development of the social equity program does not have a timeline.
“As far as the rulemaking, it’s all being done at the state and I haven’t noticed that it’s particularly an open process,” Bursuck said.” I have sent emails and calls up to them to try to get an understanding of what’s going on, and they’ve told me to check their website, and eventually, it’ll be up. I think we’re kind of in a situation where there’s just not a lot we can do, but we’re trying to figure out a way to really support those licenses when they do come on board.”
The city does not have a lot of control over regulation of cannabis dispensaries, and is limited to land use, dispensary size and dealing with complaints from the public. Even if Tucson gets some of the social equity licenses, Bursuck does not expect the overall number of shops to be more than 15 or 20.
The City Council will again take up the issue on April 6 (after press time), where it will have the option of adopting the amendments as proposed, adopting the proposed amendments with changes, continuing the item to a later meeting or sending it back to the planning commission for amendment.
Information about the process can be found at tucsonaz.gov in both the mayor and city council and planning commission sections of the website.
Managing Editor Austin Counts contributed to this report.