I’ll start with the good news: the 2020 election is over. The bad news: the politics of 2020 are far from over.
November’s general election is one for the record books. Turnout in Arizona was astounding, at 79.9%. Pima County’s turnout was 82.4%. The special election to fulfill the remaining two years for the US Senate seat the late John McCain held was the third most expensive race this fall, nationwide. The Arizona delegation to Congress has remained the same, despite millions being spent, both by campaigns and outside organizations. Arizona will likely gain another seat in the US House after the 2020 Census is finalized and the corresponding redistricting, so Arizonans should expect a very active 2022 campaign season.
As you read this, the deadline for states to appoint electors to the Electoral College is quickly approaching. Six days later, they will cast their votes. Media attention will be focused on this, watching, waiting for an inkling of what is called an “unfaithful elector.” While the topic is sexy and dramatic, the practical side of an elector turning on the results of their respective states is slim. It has happened, but never in numbers of significance.
While national attention will be drawn to the Electoral College and the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next, Congress has significant work to complete by year’s end. Further COVID-19 relief has stalled for months, while both sides say more assistance for the American public is imperative. Additionally, there are numerous assistance programs that have already expired, or will be expiring by the end of the month from the original four relief packages from the spring and early summer.
Separate from COVID-19 relief, there are also 33 tax provisions expiring at the end of this calendar year. These provisions include the credits for certain nonbusiness energy properties, the treatment of premiums for certain qualified mortgage insurance, and the American Samoa economic development credit. These, and numerous others will all expire December 31st without further action by Congress.
Some of the more pertinent tax credits specific to the business community that are set to expire are the New Markets Tax Credit, credits for construction of new energy-efficient homes, employer credit for paid family and medical leave, energy-efficient commercial buildings deduction, and a variety of Empowerment Zone Wage Tax incentives. With limited working days to reach agreement on COVID-19 relief, what will likely be a continuing resolution for funding the federal government and target extension and/or renewal of the aforementioned tax credits, the lame duck session of Congress will have a busy December to end the 116th Congress.
The Arizona Legislature had minor changes in the balance of power within both the state Senate and state House. The Arizona State Senate will remain 17-13, with Republicans retaining power for the tenth election in a row. The Arizona House will remain controlled by the GOP, but with a much smaller margin, now 31-29. With State revenues significantly higher than the doom and gloom forecast back in April and May, I’d expect the legislature to look at target funding increases, and COVID relief and liability protections for Arizona businesses.
Locally, three of the five Pima County Supervisors will be new members and will be seated on Jan. 1, 2021. It has been quite some time since there has been that great a change on the Board and we look forward to working with Adelita Grijalva, Matt Heinz and Rex Scott. The Chamber has been specifically tasked by Pima County to develop Ready for You messaging to the community. Our focus, in partnership with Pima County Health, is to support CDC, state and county health and safety guidelines while demonstrating the safe actions taken by our restaurants and businesses.
Robert Medler is vice president of the Tucson Metro Chamber of
Commerce.