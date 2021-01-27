Carondelet Health Network has announced plans to open a new emergency center near I-10 and Wilmot Road in southeast Tucson this spring. The Carondelet St. Raphael Emergency Center will include a 13-bed emergency department and provide around-the-clock emergency care for the nearby residential and commercial areas.
The new location is accepting applications for registered nurses, CT technologists, respiratory care practitioners and housekeeping. New positions are posted at carondelet.org/careers.
Carondelet is opening the new location in response to continued growth in the area and the need for nearby medical care. Tucson Medical Center is also planning a new surgery center and neighborhood hospital in southeast Tucson at its expanding Rincon Campus. However, TMC's expansion will take place over the next three years.
"Carondelet Health Network is investing in the Tucson area to create a health system with services in appropriate locations with quality, value and customer service among our priorities. Our goal is providing an integrated system of services for those who choose Carondelet for their care,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Doug Luckett.