Tucson teachers will receive thousands of dollars in restaurant gift cards, thanks to a local business.
BRAKEMax Car Care Center bought $24,000 in gift cards from Tucson restaurants including Nana’s Kitchen, Bear Canyon Pizza and Pub 1922, said Jeffry Gardner, vice president of Marketing for GB Auto, holding company for BRAKEmax. The cards were then donated to schools throughout Tucson, according to a news release.
For local schools it came as a total surprise, said Tanque Verde Foundation President Todd Kowalski, who coordinated with Gardner to facilitate this program.
“You expect your mom to say thank you or tell you you did a good job,” said Kowalski. “You don’t necessarily expect a car repair shop that doesn’t even have a child in your class to reach out and pat someone on the back, so a lot of people were very appreciative.”
“Tucson is really proud of its restaurant scene, being a city of gastronomy that designation is something that I think means a lot to every Tucsonan, myself included,” said Gardner. ”So to be able to support locally owned restaurants at this time, it’s really a privilege and I’m really thankful that our company has given me the opportunity to do that.”
Gardner said restaurants have been incredibly excited and happy, so much so that Nana’s Kitchen owner Javier Teran donated an extra $5 for every gift card they received to give teachers a $35 gift card, instead of $30.
Teran wanted to donate more to educators, because he thinks they deserve a lot more.
“The teachers, they don’t get paid enough, they don’t get enough and seeing teachers and their families come in and utilize them that’s awesome,” said Teran.
After a year of closed down businesses and reduced capacity, Teran said things are slowly getting better and he’s seen many teachers use their gift cards. Teran hopes other big corporations will follow the example and even donate them to not only teachers, but first responders and the elderly.
BRAKEmax provided 257 gift cards of $30 from Bear Canyon Pizza to the Tanque Verde Foundation for its schools’ staff. Kowalski provided the list of staff, from janitors to contractors working on math curriculum, teachers all the way up to the superintendent. He said Bear Canyon Pizza, which is down the street from most of the Tanque Verde schools, was the frequent hangout for Tanque Verde families after high school musicals or football games.
“You know you could spend that money on a billboard, but that just gives you name recognition,” said Kowalski. “Now I actually have someone that’s trying to reach out and help their neighbors, and fellow community members, so I think they really went above and beyond and it’s commendable.”