Tucson teachers will receive thousands of dollars in restaurant gift cards, thanks to a local business.
Brakemax Car Care Center bought $24,000 in gift cards from Tucson restaurants including Nana’s Kitchen, Bear Canyon Pizza and Pub 1922, said Jeffry Gardner, vice president of Marketing for GB Auto, holding company for Brakemax . The cards were then donated to schools throughout Tucson, according to a news release.
One restaurant owner, Javier Teran of Nana’s Kitchen, donated an extra $5 for every gift card that was purchased for teachers.
“The teachers, they don't get paid enough, they don't get enough and seeing teachers and their families come in and utilize them that's awesome,” said Teran.
“Tucson is really proud of its restaurant scene, being a city of gastronomy that designation is something that I think means a lot to every Tucsonan, myself included,” Gardner said. ”So to be able to support locally owned restaurants at this time, it’s really a privilege and I'm really thankful that our company has given me the opportunity to do that.”
For local schools it came as a total surprise, said Tanque Verde Foundation President Todd Kowalski, who coordinated with Gardner to facilitate this program.
“You expect your mom to say thank you or tell you you did a good job,” said Kowalski. “You don't necessarily expect a car repair shop that doesn't even have a child in your class to reach out and pat someone on the back, so a lot of people were very appreciative.”