One of Arizona's largest CPA firms, BeachFleischman PC, will now sell to its clients cybersecurity services offered by Silent Sector.
The agreement expands the collaboration between the two firms to protect mid-market and emerging companies from cyber-attacks. The announcement is part of BeachFleischman’s plans to expand beyond traditional accounting, auditing, and tax services.
“Silent Sector has years of expertise building cybersecurity programs across multiple sectors to help businesses create a competitive advantage, protect their resources and reduce vulnerabilities,” said Marc Fleischman, CPA, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman. “We see how disruptive forces are accelerating digital transformation, ecommerce and remote working, and our collaboration with Silent Sector provides our clients with reliable guidance to support their cybersecurity strategy, implementation, and compliance. We look forward to working together.”
“Silent Sector sees many mid-market and emerging companies struggle to build an effective cybersecurity program to protect their organizations while achieving compliance requirements,” said Zach Fuller, Founding Partner of Silent Sector. “For companies without an in-house cybersecurity team, we provide the capabilities of a CISO, Security Engineer, and Security Architect for a fraction of the cost of hiring a single, full-time cybersecurity professional with experience. This makes proper cybersecurity accessible to companies that recognize the need for a formalized security program, but don't have limitless resources.”