Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block has agreed to provide office space to the Arizona Theater Company at the museum’s newly renovated Alameda Street property—the Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education.
Representatives from the theater company said they plan to lease offices and share reception, education and meeting spaces in the renovated property starting in April.
"We're excited about the synergy that we'll have at the Tucson Museum of Art and look forward to using our spaces more effectively,” ATC Managing Director Geri Wright said. “With luck, support and some bold strategic moves, ATC will come out of this pandemic stronger than before."
For nearly 15 years, ATC staff have based their business operations out of the historic Glenwood Hotel near the Temple of Music and Art. However, the theater company was forced to reduce their staff while having others work from home. To stay economically viable, ATC sold the Glenwood building and restructured the company.
The theater’s box office, costume shop and production offices will be located at the Temple and Scene Shop, while business, development, marketing and education staff will be headquartered at TMA.
“TMA has a long-standing relationship with ATC, and a shared history in the Temple of Music and Art where the museum’s first public gallery was located,” TMA CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak said. “Arts organizations have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and when we work together, we ensure the survival of Southern Arizona’s vibrant creative landscape.”
Built in 1943, The Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education was originally used as judges quarters. The museum leased the property in 1989 to create space for classrooms, a library and an auditorium for public programs. TMA's administrative offices were moved into the building in 2012.