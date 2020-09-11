Coronavirus doesn’t care who you are or what you do. This insidious infection doesn’t discriminate.
Its consequences touch not just the individuals and families invaded by its presence, but countless others pushed inside an expanding circle of anxiety. That includes nonprofit agencies serving communities across our state, many struggling to overcome both the deepening financial impact and effect on staff and volunteers.
A recent Nonprofit Impact Pulse Survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits showed that 99% of 488 responding organizations have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Of those, 92.5% reported decreased revenue and 75% indicated a disruption of services to clients and communities.
As of June 11, the anticipated loss through the end of the organizations’ respective fiscal years was nearly $270 million. One-quarter of respondents reported laying off or furloughing a total of 2,877 employees.
At that time, nearly 60% (or 299 responding organizations) applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $63.8 million in relief funding. Of those applying for loans, 60% were approved, 33% were waiting for approval and 8% were denied funding.
Nearly 70% of organizations also reported a pandemic-resulting loss of 36,477 volunteers, an estimated minimum value of more than $900,000 in donated hours.
An even more recent Pulse Poll to gauge the need for Personal Protective Equipment showed that nearly 50% of responding agencies had no disinfectant sprays or wipes and just over 25% had no access to thermometers. Almost 75% of respondents serve Maricopa and Pima Counties, and nearly 23% serve the entire state.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible to predict how many nonprofits will survive the current pandemic-driven environment or the long-term overall impact on the nonprofit sector.
How nonprofits in Southern Arizona have responded in this uncharted territory has been as diverse as their missions and visions. But they are all aligned in their collective commitment to continue making a difference in their respective communities.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, which provides a home-away-from-home for families whose children are undergoing medical care, often for life-threatening illness or injury, had to close its doors on March 21.Families already staying at the House were able to remain, but no new families were admitted and the weekly volunteer-served dinner program was stopped. Executive director Kate Jensen laid off several part-time employees and student volunteers serving at the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Banner Children’s-Diamond Medical Center, which also closed.
By May, all of the families had gone to their respective homes. Ironically, expenses at the House increased because families needing housing were placed in hotels, paid for by the House, resulting in unbudgeted costs for 150 room nights.
The House reopened on Monday, Aug. 24. Now that families are being admitted again, the House is covering costs for meals because the volunteer dinner program remains on hiatus.
The good news is that the House qualified for a PPP loan and received a one-time grant that the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization awarded to every House around the world.
At the same time, Jensen said that individual donations are “up substantially over last year” and she partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities in Phoenix to be Bashas’ in-store charity of the month for August.
“We’re holding it together,” Jensen said. “I told our board that though we’ve traditionally done well in our fundraising, this isn’t going to be a year when we hit it out of the park.”
In Safford, when the pandemic hit, Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry, one of two free food pantries serving the community, saw a huge increase in people needing help, but donations dropped significantly and many grant opportunities disappeared.
“In July it started picking up again and normalized by the end of the month, but the last two weeks of August, it dropped to almost nothing again,” said executive director Stacey Scarce. “Apparently we’re not the only pantry this has happened to. One thing we’ve noticed is a lot more new people applying for food, many who just moved here because they lost their jobs or who lost their jobs here and needed some help.”
With a PPP loan, Scarce was able to keep on her one full-time and three part-time employees, but volunteers, many of whom are elderly, stopped coming “because they were scared,” she said.
To adapt to pandemic-driven social distancing protocols, Scarce shifted from a “choice” pantry where clients came once a month and selected the items they needed to a drive-through format where clients wait in line for pre-boxed items delivered to their cars. At its peak, the pantry served 65 people a day, nearly twice the normal rate.
Because the pantry derives its funding primarily from grants and individual donations, with no Federal funding, she’s made an effort to reach out to donors more consistently, including a weekly Facebook Live update, and they even choose a Donor of the Month to receive a Gratitude Basket with produce from the garden.
“As for the future, I don’t know,” she said. “We still have one funding push for the end of the year to help us recover. We’re OK now and should be through the end of the year and into next, but given time, in a couple of years, we hope to fully recover. That’s my plan.”
One thing we know for sure, fundraising galas, golf tournaments and other revenue-generating events involving hundreds of people may never be the same. We also know that fundraising in general is being rethought, reshaped and reinvented.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” Jensen said. “The pandemic has been a lot harder on smaller organizations and those that have brought in a lot of money on special events. But, even at a time of a pandemic, kids are getting sick and getting cancer and they still need us… We don’t want people to forget about us and don’t want to ask for gifts that are inappropriate. We hope we’ve done a good job stewarding our donors and hope if they continue to love us, even at a lower level, that’ll be fine.”
That’s where you come in. There’s no more important, nor a more challenging, time than now to make sure Arizona nonprofits can push forward. Give what you can. Every dollar counts.
Kristen Merrifield is CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. For more information visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.