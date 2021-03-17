Tucson-based technology company Applied Energetics has announced it is relocating its headquarters to the University of Arizona tech park at Rita Road southeast of Tucson. The move is to help support the company's anticipated future growth and "provide greater capacity for research, product development and production activities."
Applied Energetics, formerly known as Ionatron, was founded in 2002 to develop high-tech lasers, laser weapons and optical systems for the defense, aerospace, industrial and science industries. The company has established 26 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications. Applied Energetics develops Laser Guided Energy and Laser Induced Plasma Channel technologies, which can "precisely transmit high voltage electrical charges by using a laser to create a conductive path in the atmosphere" for military and countermeasure uses.“
"Our new headquarters at UA Tech Park will enable Applied Energetics to grow to the next level, as we look to further our strategic plan of innovation, development and commercialization of our proprietary technologies in the field of ultra-short pulse lasers,” said Applied Energetics CEO Gregory Quarles in a press release. “This move also eliminates the downtime of a buildout and nearly triples or floor space with a rent schedule that is aligned with our balance sheet but built for our long-term growth profile.”
Applied Energetics' move to the UA Tech Park is expected to take place during the next two months. The company will be joining more than 60 technology companies and organizations already housed at the Tech Park. The UA Tech Park at Rita Road serves as a hub for local technology and science companies, both associated with the university and the broader Tucson business community.