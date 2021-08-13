Clanking weights, cheerful greetings and soft instructions can be heard as you walk through Tucson Strength, a staple gym in the community for more than 11 years.
In her red leggings, vintage “Evolution Fitness” racerback tank top (the gym’s former name before Tucson Strength), a red headband and gold hoops, Rachel Tineo, gym ambassador and patron, walks across the gym greeted by other gym members.
She points to different people working out in the afternoon. Whether they are high school graduates who just overcame a personal record or former Olympic medalists, Tineo knows their story.
Beyond the amenities provided by the gym, like the food service, the massage area or the sports recovery service, Tineo, now in her 50s, has returned to this gym almost daily for the last 11 years because of the community.
“First is community. Second, we treat each other like family,” said Tineo. “And third we welcome everybody. Doesn’t matter who your employer is, political affiliation. Doesn’t matter your size, color, color of your hair.”
At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the gym slowly fills up with people going about their individual workouts, and some heading to the outdoor gym area founder Danny Sawaya redeveloped in the summer to stay prepared.
“We don’t know where the pandemic’s gonna turn and we wanted to make sure that we had an outdoor space that could pretty much handle year round, anytime of the year, and give our members who feel safer an outdoor space to train at,” said Sawaya.
Like other gyms in Tucson, Sawaya had to shut down in March at the start of the pandemic, but after reopening his gym last May he stayed open.
Before reopening, Sawaya increased cleaning and sanitation for an already clean gym, made sure equipment was spaced 6 to 8 feet apart, set a limit on capacity and had staff wear masks, while strongly encouraging patrons to mask if they saw other people.
Then at the end of June last year when indoor gyms were asked to close again, Sawaya and his team quickly set up a tent, large fans and equipment outside to stay open.
Tineo said every member made an effort to train in the heat to keep people safe and keep the gym open.
Since then Sawaya has made an effort to follow the health guidelines while maintaining his gym open for his patrons who supported the gym for the two months the gym closed, by continuing to pay their memberships.
“It really was amazing. It kept us in business,” said Sawaya. “We did everything we could to stay open for them after they supported us.”
Tucson Strength patrons say they were giving back what they had received. Two years ago, Dan Nicolette, a Tucson Unified School District employee and patron of Tucson Strength, and his wife Gloria had spent 140 days at Tucson Medical Center with their newborn, who came 15 weeks early.
Sawaya gathered patrons to participate in a lifting meet to raise funds to help cover some of Nicolette’s hospital bills through registration, donations and raffling gift cards from local businesses, like Bookmans Bookstore nearby.
Nicolette said Sawaya wants Tucson Strength to be known not only for the incredible equipment and innovation, but also for family.
Since reopening to normal capacity and a rise in vaccinations earlier in the year, Sawaya has seen their membership grow for the first time since 2019. Sawaya believes the feeling of family and community has led people to leave bigger gyms.
“I think a lot of it is people want to support locally owned gyms,” said Sawaya. “People feel more comfortable in a community-type environment, where the owner’s on the spot, where you can talk to the owner and everyone on the staff is all kind of family.”
Sawaya also said the pandemic motivated people to make the changes they had put off before, like moving from their big box gym to a more community-type local gym.
Prestige Fitness owner Ron Yousefnejad, whose gym has also seen a drastic uptick in clients over the last year, said for him vaccinations have played a huge role in the rise in clients.
“Clients are feeling a lot more confident in getting outside and being around other people, because they’re vaccinated,” said Yousefnejad.
At Prestige, they focus on working with an older demographic. Yousefnejad said based on the age they generally serve, he expects 90% to 95% of clients are vaccinated.
Further, he believes more people are focusing on their health because of the pandemic.
“People are doing a lot more research, and they’re making more educated decisions on how they want their health to change, and they’re seeking places that have the ability to help them in a wide array of different services,” said Yousefnejad. “I think clients are ready to make a change and they’re looking for something that’s going to help them in lifestyle approach versus just trying to go on and do just a workout or they’re looking for more advice and more education.”
Not everyone has been able to stay open or have a large increase in clients. Brianna Arndt, founder of Barefoot Studios, said just this month people have felt comfortable enough to return to the studio.
“Unfortunately now we’re getting hit with this variant and possible restrictions being brought back on to the clients again,” said Ardnt. “It feels like just when we are starting to be able to come back from this, they’re pulling the rug out from underneath us and I think everybody can agree that they want everyone to be as safe as possible, but for a very small business owner in a field where we’re trying to promote health and well being, not be able to continue what we do it’s been such a challenge.”
Pima County moved from moderate to high transmission last week, with 106 people per 100,000 testing positive for the week of July 25. Statewide, more than 2,000 people a day were testing positive for COVID last week. Last month, the CDC changed its guidelines, advising everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear masks in public indoor areas.
“This has kind of taken everyone for a loop so we’ll kind of see how this is going to play out over the next few weeks,” said Sawaya.
He said members are welcome to wear a mask, and some like Nicolette still do. While memberships have increased, Sawaya said the gym is never overly packed, since it’s not a high volume gym. With the outdoor area fully equipped, Sawaya feels he is able to provide a comfortable alternative to working out indoors.
“If we have to limit capacity, space people out more, we will, but there’s no reason that if we have a nice big spaced out gym with great circulation, why people can’t be in there and not be at Home Depot,” said Sawaya. “It’s just that there’s no rhyme or reason to this.”
Like Sawaya, Yousefnejad leaves it up to his patrons to decide whether to wear a mask or not, but has stringent guidelines in place to protect them. At Prestige, clients have to go through infrared temperature checks and they are asked to maintain social distancing, while the staff has increased cleaning and sanitization.
“I think that’s what gives people the confidence when they’re looking for somewhere to go, to come to somewhere like Prestige,” said Yousefnejad.
He hopes the gym will not have to go through another shutdown and thinks that they are in a different environment than before their first shut down, as more people are vaccinated. Yousefnejad also believes there’s more information about “how statistically damaging it is to just completely shut businesses down.”
“I hope that the politicians have a better training reference now to look back and kind of see what worked and what didn’t work,” said Yousefnejad.
Arndt is crossing her fingers in the hope that it does not get to the point where they have to shut down, as she believes that would not be healthy for her business or the community.
“I also just don’t think that that’s healthy for the community as a whole to continue to be in this situation where they’re in solitude and not around other folks,” said Arndt. “But we got to do what we got to do for safety, and who knows where all this variant stuff will lead and as information unfolds, we are just all doing the best we can.”
Sawaya, like Arndt believes “health and fitness are essential and we’ll definitely pay close attention to crowded areas and that type of stuff, and do our best to make sure that we’re using all the strategies to make sure it’s not spreading in our gym but I will not close again.”