Every year, Inside Tucson Business and Tucson Local Media proudly celebrate the achievements of local business leaders from the private, nonprofit and public sectors with our Executive Excellence Awards.
We accept nominations from the community in a variety of categories for CEOs, CFOs and COOs. Then we pass the names to a select group of judges who pick the top three in each category. The annual awards ceremony provides an opportunity to break bread together and meet these top performers. It’s always a fun night of celebration and networking.
Previous winner Michelle Conklin, CEO of the Tucson Botanical Gardens, described the celebration like the Academy Awards for local business leaders.
“Being a leader is more about who you bring in your inner circle and they help you to rise to the surface. It’s not my deeds, it’s the people that I bring in around me,” said Dr. Robert Dean, CEO of Urgent Specialists, who won during the 2018 Executive Excellence awards.
But with the spreading pandemic, we decided the only responsible thing to do was to forego the dinner and ceremony this year.
We didn’t want the year to slip by without some acknowledgement of Executive Excellence in our community. So we chose to grant a Lifetime Achievement Award to Fletcher McCusker, whose work in healthcare, downtown revitalization, restaurants and now a radio station has been truly extraordinary. (If you haven’t yet tuned into KDRI, 101. FM, you should!) We profiled McCusker in last week’s edition, as well as catching up with some of our previous winners.
This week, we present a complete list of previous winners from 2017, 2018 and 2019. A special nod to our previous Lifetime Achievement Award winners: UA Tech Parks honcho Bruce Wright in 2018 and attorney and former Tucson mayor Jonathan Rothschild in 2019.
We look forward to honoring the best in our community in 2021. Until then, enjoy the holiday season and stay well!