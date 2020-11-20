WaFd Bank (formerly known as Washington Federal) is working hard to make sure their customers are on solid ground as coronavirus shakes the nation’s financial foundation.
In fact, the bank put together their Small Business Lifeline program to help business owners with much needed capital as Capitol Hill argued over the best way to distribute PPP funding. The bank has also been prominent in helping small business owners access PPP funds, as other larger banks gave larger businesses carte blanche.
Kim Dees, senior vice president and Southern Arizona division manager for WaFd, said she is proud of her employer and her staff for being able to offer a high level of assistance to their customers during this time.
“I’m proud our bank was able to rally together despite all of our personal challenges,” Dees said. “We’ve done many facets of outreach through our PPP assistance program for our business owners and mortgage relief program to help our homeowners during this difficult time.”
A few years before the pandemic hit, the 103-year-old banking institution decided to update how they would conduct business as time marches on to the quarter-century mark. The result is their commitment to becoming a digital-first banking institution by 2025.
“We want to be the trusted advisor in (the customer’s) circle to bring the latest banking needs digitally,” Dees said. “We’re really ramping up to be on the cutting edge of new technology to help make banking easier for our customers in the future.”