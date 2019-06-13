Doctors, nurses, medical professionals and their families mingled at a cocktail hour and dinner before Inside Tucson Business' 2019 Influential Health & Medical Leaders award ceremony at the Desert Diamond Casino on Wednesday, June 14.
A nationwide search will be conducted in the coming months by the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona after president and CEO Tony Penn announced his retirement, effective June 2020.
From the building layout to the student seats, most everything at the Marana Unified School District’s new computer science school is built with the future in mind. The Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School, located at 5650 W. Moore Road in Marana, is nearing completion, and set to open for the fir…
A capacity crowd turned out to the company headquarters of PPEP Microbusiness & Housing Corporation on Thursday, June 6, to celebrate a major award: The company was named the U.S. Small Business Association’s Microlender of the Year.
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona held its 15th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards Luncheon last month at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa, where more than 300 people turned out to honor and recognize the workplace campaigns and generous companies and individuals who help bu…
All It is essential for all businesses, small or large, to utilize social media to connect with current and prospective customers. Proper use of social media could lead sales to skyrocket and bring in new business, but if not strategic, social media can be a huge waste of time. Follow these …
